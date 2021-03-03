Covid-19: Maharashtra, Kerala, 4 other states report huge surge in daily cases

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) weekly epidemiological update released on Tuesday, in the past week, in the South-East Asia Region, India was one of the three countries reporting the highest numbers of new cases (105 080 new cases; 7.6 new cases per 100 000along with Indonesia and Sri Lanka. India also highlighted among the three countries reporting the highest numbers of new deaths this week with 749 new deaths; 0.1 new deaths per 100 000. Other were Indonesia and Nepal.