COVID-19: Maharashtra adds 27 new cases of Delta Plus variant, total crosses 100

The BMC has set up a new genome sequencing facility at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the Chinchpokli area. The civic body tested the first batch of samples at this facility that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had inaugurated on August 4. According to the BMC release, the civic body has received two genome sequencing machines which were donated by an American organisation. At least 384 samples can be tested at the genome sequencing lab at a time and results can be made available within four days, it added.