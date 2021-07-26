Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to over one crore people, the state health department said on Monday.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the toll to 1,31,552, the state health department said.

With 5,212 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,35,029 so far, leaving the state with 94,985 active cases, it said.

The state's case recovery rate now stands at 96.33% while the fatality rate is 2.09%. Mumbai reported 364 new cases and 10 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,34,118 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 15,837.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that more than 3.09 crore balance and unutilised coronavirus vaccine shots are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

It said that over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,28,59,270 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of coronavirus vaccination commenced from 21 June.

