Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, after almost 70 days.

Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases on Wednesday.

The Akola Municipal Corporation, which reported 67 cases under its areas on Tuesday, recorded 105 cases on Wednesday, an official earlier said.

The state government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state's Vidarbha region "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there, government sources said earlier today to the news agency PTI.

CM Thackeray and his deputy CM discussed the issue on Thursday morning and the step is likely to be taken accordingly, according to the sources.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said Thackeray has convened a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the situation and what decision is to be taken in connection with these cities.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Chief Minister Thackeray on Tuesday warned that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.

The state government last month extended the coronavirus- induced lockdown in the state till February 28, even as a lot of restrictions have been eased in the last few months.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it had said.





