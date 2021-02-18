Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra CM holds meeting, 'appropriate decision to be taken,' says Pawar2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 03:18 PM IST
- Maharashtra reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last 70 days
- The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there, said Dy CM
Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope.
"The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Dollar buoyed by strong US data, Bitcoin close to a new record high2 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: NGT forms committee to probe firecracker factory blast2 min read . 03:11 PM IST
Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as undersea cable develops fault1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Covid vaccination: India's inoculation coverage crosses 94 lakh, ranked 3rd after US, UK3 min read . 02:21 PM IST
Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.
The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, after almost 70 days.
Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases on Wednesday.
The Akola Municipal Corporation, which reported 67 cases under its areas on Tuesday, recorded 105 cases on Wednesday, an official earlier said.
The state government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state's Vidarbha region "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there, government sources said earlier today to the news agency PTI.
CM Thackeray and his deputy CM discussed the issue on Thursday morning and the step is likely to be taken accordingly, according to the sources.
These Maharashtra cities may face lockdown amid resurging Covid cases1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
RBI gives nod to Piramal to take over DHFL1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
'Can't rule out conspiracy': SC disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
RailTel IPO updates: Issue subscribed 11 times so far on final day2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
Talking to reporters, Pawar said Thackeray has convened a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the situation and what decision is to be taken in connection with these cities.
In view of the recent spurt in cases, Chief Minister Thackeray on Tuesday warned that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.
The state government last month extended the coronavirus- induced lockdown in the state till February 28, even as a lot of restrictions have been eased in the last few months.
The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it had said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.