Currently, the state has reported 81,35,398 positive cases, with 89 new cases in last twenty four hours. With zero fatality rate from more than two days, Maharashtra COVID death toll stood at 1,48,404. Whereas, more than 79,86,380 people have been recovered from the disease so far in the state. The state has 614 active cases, with the a total of 8,55,68,908 covid tests performed across Maharashtra.

