With the addition of 89 new COVID-19 cases, the overall tally reached 81,35,398 in Maharashtra on Wednesday. However, there was no death due to the infection keeping the death toll unchanged at 1,48,404 informed the state health department.
Maharashtra's active covid tally stood at 614 on Wednesday.The COVID-19 recovery rate of the patients in Maharashtra stood at 98.17 per cent. Whereas, the case fatality rate was found to be at 1.82 per cent.
A day ago, the state had reported 67 coronavirus cases and zero fatality. Around 15,240 samples were tested in Maharashtra on Wednesday. With this, the total number of tests conducted across the state so far surged to 8,55,68,908, reported PTI.
Taking over Mumbai in terms of reporting highest number of COVID cases, 39 confirmed COVID cases were detected in Pune administrative circle. The city circle was followed by Mumbai which reported 28 cases, followed by Akola (8), Aurangabad (5), Latur (4), Kolhapur (3), Nagpur (1) and Nashik circles (1).
Unlike a city, an administrative circle includes multiple districts. With the recovery of more than 150 patients in last 24 hours, the state's COVID-19 recoveries rose to 79,86,380. Currently, the state has 614 active cases, out of which 247 were detected in Pune, followed by 100 and 98 in Thane and Mumbai districts.
Currently, the state has reported 81,35,398 positive cases, with 89 new cases in last twenty four hours. With zero fatality rate from more than two days, Maharashtra COVID death toll stood at 1,48,404. Whereas, more than 79,86,380 people have been recovered from the disease so far in the state. The state has 614 active cases, with the a total of 8,55,68,908 covid tests performed across Maharashtra.
