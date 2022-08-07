Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,812 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest cases from Mumbai2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- The one Covid-19 fatality case reported in Maharashtra today was reported from Mumbai city, the health department said
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,812 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally up to 80,59,732, according to the health department data. Additionally, the state reported one case of Covi-19 death, taking the toll to 1,48,139, the state health department said. Maharashtra on Saturday has had reported 1,931 Covid-19 cases and nine Covid-19 deaths.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,812 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally up to 80,59,732, according to the health department data. Additionally, the state reported one case of Covi-19 death, taking the toll to 1,48,139, the state health department said. Maharashtra on Saturday has had reported 1,931 Covid-19 cases and nine Covid-19 deaths.
Maharashtra health department further informed that 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state, adding that, so far, all these cases have been reported from Pune. With this, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients have gone up to 275 while of BA.2.75 patients up to 250. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report informed.
Maharashtra health department further informed that 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state, adding that, so far, all these cases have been reported from Pune. With this, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients have gone up to 275 while of BA.2.75 patients up to 250. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report informed.
According to news agency PTI report, Maharashtra is now reportedly left with 12,011 active cases, and of the 1,812 cases, the highest cases numbered at 740 have been reported from the Mumbai, followed by 336 Covid-19 from Pune while, 303 from Nagpur. Additionally, 156 Covid-19 cases were reported from Nashik and 95 cases from Latur, 76 cases from Akola, 64 cases from Kolhapur, as well as 42 Covid-19 cases from Aurangabad, the state health department stated.
According to news agency PTI report, Maharashtra is now reportedly left with 12,011 active cases, and of the 1,812 cases, the highest cases numbered at 740 have been reported from the Mumbai, followed by 336 Covid-19 from Pune while, 303 from Nagpur. Additionally, 156 Covid-19 cases were reported from Nashik and 95 cases from Latur, 76 cases from Akola, 64 cases from Kolhapur, as well as 42 Covid-19 cases from Aurangabad, the state health department stated.
It is important to note that the one Covid-19 fatality case reported in the state today was from Mumbai city, the health department said. A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said. Of the 12,011 Covid-19 patients in the state, the highest 2,924 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,734 in the Mumbai district, and 1,175 in the Nagpur district.
It is important to note that the one Covid-19 fatality case reported in the state today was from Mumbai city, the health department said. A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said. Of the 12,011 Covid-19 patients in the state, the highest 2,924 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,734 in the Mumbai district, and 1,175 in the Nagpur district.
The state's current recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent. With 34,966 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,34,36,135, as per the report. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,59,732; fresh cases 1,812; death toll 1,48,139; recoveries 78,99,582; active cases 12,011; total tests 8,34,36,135.
The state's current recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent. With 34,966 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,34,36,135, as per the report. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,59,732; fresh cases 1,812; death toll 1,48,139; recoveries 78,99,582; active cases 12,011; total tests 8,34,36,135.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)