It is important to note that the one Covid-19 fatality case reported in the state today was from Mumbai city, the health department said. A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said. Of the 12,011 Covid-19 patients in the state, the highest 2,924 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,734 in the Mumbai district, and 1,175 in the Nagpur district.