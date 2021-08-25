The coronavirus Delta Plus variant cases in Maharashtra have gone up to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state in the past day.

According to Maharashtra's health department, six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik, and one in Bhandara district.

The cumulative cases of Covid-19 in the state stand at 62,38,794, while as many as 1,36,067 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

As per official data, there are 53,433 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Delta Plus variant is one of the three subtypes of the Covid Delta variant.

Scientists have classified B.1.617.2 (Delta Plus) as a 'variant of Concern' because it has increased transmissibility. The other characteristics of the DeltaPlus variant include: Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells; Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response and Potential post-vaccination immune escape.

Both Delta and Delta Plus variants are the results of mutation in coronavirus.

The Delta Plus variant has an additional mutation in comparison to the Delta variant; this mutation has been named the K417N mutation.

According to a study published in the Journal of Infection on August 17 and approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, the B.1.617.2 mutation has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. However, the progression of illness seems to be prevented by vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.