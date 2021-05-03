Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 48,621 new cases; positivity rate at 17%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra on Monday reported 48,621 new Covid positive cases, taking the active cases tally to 6,56,870, as per state's health bulletin. The state's death toll jumped to 70,851 as 567 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. 59,500 patients were discharged during the day.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 48,621 new Covid positive cases, taking the active cases tally to 6,56,870, as per state's health bulletin. The state's death toll jumped to 70,851 as 567 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. 59,500 patients were discharged during the day.

On the other hand, Mumbai witnessed 2,662 new positive cases and 78 deaths today, while 5,746 patients were discharged during the day in the city.

Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15. The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}