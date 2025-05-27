Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Thane records 24 cases, 36 test positive in Karnataka

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Thane city recorded 24 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Nine patients are currently admitted to various hospitals for treatment, while 46 others are under home quarantine.

A Covid-19 patient died at a civic hospital last week.

According to officials, he was suffering from diabetes-related complications.

Karnataka records 36 Covid-19 positive cases Karnataka recorded a total of 36 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's active cases count to 100.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department, while the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 9.44 per cent, total tests done in Karnataka in the last 24 hours is 381. This included 361 RTPCR tests.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said doctors and health workers have been instructed to wear masks.

He also said there is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

Telangana health minister asks officials to closely monitor rise in Covid-19 cases Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has asked officials to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases and educate people on the precautions to be followed.

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Telangana recently, as per official data.

The minister, who held a meeting on the COVID-19 situation with health officials, heads of scientific institutions and other experts based in the city, instructed them to keep a watch on respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

During the meeting held on Monday, the experts said, quoting available data and ongoing research, that the COVID-19 situation is under control and does not pose any significant public health threat at this juncture, according to a release from the health minister's office. Though sporadic rise in cases has been reported in some countries, hospitalisation rates remain negligible, they said.

It was emphasised that individuals with comorbidities or compromised immunity should exercise due caution, while there is no cause for general alarm among the public, the release said.