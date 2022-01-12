In view of COVID-19, all school buses in Maharashtra will get a 100% exemption from annual vehicle tax this year, the state government announced on Wednesday, news agency ANI said.

Maharashtra was the worst affected state in terms of COVID-19 pandemic. Even in the current COVID wave, the state has been witnessing a massive surge in cases. On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 34,424 cases.

Today, the Centre notified that a total of 300 districts in India are reporting weekly Covid case positivity of more than 5%. It urged people not to treat infection due to Omicron variant as common cold and get vaccinated.

It said Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to the rise in Covid cases there.

The government also informed that Marathi signboards will be mandatory for all establishments including establishments having less than 10 workers.

