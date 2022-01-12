The Centre on Wednesday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and positivity rates.

Addressing a press conference, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, “Emerging states of concerns reporting high positive rates – Maharashtra with a positivity rate of 22.39%, West Bengal 32.18%, Delhi 23.1% and UP 4.47%."

Currently, 300 districts are reporting weekly case positivity of over 5%. The health official said that a sharp surge in coronavirus infections have been noted in India and the case positivity rose from 1.1% on 30 December to 11.05% on 12 January.

Stressing on the importance of getting inoculated, he quoted the World Health Organisation to say that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization appears to be substantially higher than against symptomatic Covid-19 disease.

Agarwal further said that a total of 115 confirmed deaths have been recorded globally due to the new strain Omicron and one death in India.

New discharge policy for mild, moderate Covid patients

The government has decided to revise the discharge policy for Covid-19 patients after categorising the severity of the disease into mild and moderate.

"After a review meeting by PM over Covid-19 situation, we have revised our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases," Agarwal said.

He said, “mild case discharge after at least 7 days from testing positive and non-emergency for 3 successive days, no need for testing prior to discharge."

“In moderate Covid-19 case, if there is a resolution of symptoms, patient maintains O2 saturation> 93% for 3 successive days (without O2)..such patient will be discharged," Agarwal said.

India added 1,94,720 new infections to its tally of Covid-19 cases pushing it to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

Active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities. Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

