Covid-19: Majority of cases among younger population 15-44 years, says govt data

The majority of covid-19 cases are being reported among the younger population of 15 to 44 years of age in all high-disease-burden states, the government said on Friday. The observations came forth at the 24th meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on covid-19 that Harsh Vardhan, Union minister of health and family welfare chaired virtually. The government data seems to indicate that when India’s current vaccination strategy prioritizes all those above 45 years of age, the country's younger population seems to be at a higher risk of contracting covid-19.

At least 11 states together contribute to 54% of the total cases, and 65% of the total deaths in the country. “Disproportionately high deaths in Maharashtra and Punjab have further increased during the last 14 days (64% of the total deaths in the country). Starting February 2021, a steep increase in cases was observed in all the 11 states. The majority of deaths was reported among the elderly population more than 60 years of age," said Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the government, as on Thursday, India’s seven-day case growth rate (12.93%) is next only to the US and Brazil. Although the country was seeing an average growth rate of 5.37% in daily cases (as on 8 April 2021), the national case fatality ratio has declined to 1.28%. “The overall national recovery rate for India has declined to 91.22% in view of the ongoing surge situation. A high-test positivity rate is seen in Maharashtra (25%) and Chhattisgarh (14%). In many states, the proportion of RTPCR-RAT was not satisfactory, while testing capacity in the private sector is underutilized in many states," said Singh.

The NCDC chief also said feedback from the visiting teams indicated laxity in following covid-appropriate behaviour, containment zone activities and increased social gatherings, raising the number of cases.

The meeting was joined by Dr S. Jaishankar, Union minister of external affairs; Hardeep S. Puri, Union minister of civil aviation; Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways (in-charge), and chemical and fertilizers; Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state, health and family welfare; and Nityanand Rai, minister of state, home affairs. Dr Vinod K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, was present virtually.

“More than 3 crore vaccinations have been administered to 60 plus beneficiaries, and more than 9.43 crore doses have been given till 9 am today. India has also supported the global community through Vaccine Maitri, under which 6.45 crore doses of covid-19 vaccine have been exported to 85 countries," said Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister said over 35.8 million doses have been supplied to 25 countries under commercial contracts, 10.4 million to 44 countries as grants and 18.2 million to 39 countries under COVAX.

“There have been no fresh covid cases in the last 7 days in 149 districts. Eight districts have reported no new covid case in the last 14 days; three districts in the last 21 days and 63 districts in the last 28 days," said Harsh Vardhan.

Highlighting the total covid-19 tests conducted and health Infrastructure availability, the health minister said that till now, India conducted a total 257,198,105 tests with 1,364,205 tests in the last 24 hours.

Total number of labs available in India is 2,449 with 1,230 government testing labs and 1,219 private testing labs. “The country has substantially ramped up the hospital infrastructure for management of covid-19. 2,084 dedicated covid hospitals (central government runs 89 and states operate 1,995) have been set up in the country, with 468,974 total covid beds," said the health minister.

Of the total 468,974 total covid beds available in them, 263,573 are isolation beds, 50,408 are ICU beds and 154,993 are oxygen supported beds. Also, 4,043 dedicated covid health centres (central government runs 85, and states operate 3,958) have also been set up.

These provide 357,096 total covid beds, of which 231,462 are isolation beds, 25,459 are ICU beds and 100,175 are oxygen supported beds, according to the government.

Total 12,673 quarantine centres and 9,313 total covid care centres have also been set up with 28 covid care centres in Delhi alone. These have 9,421 isolation beds.

“With renewed focus on collective efforts for effective adherence of the health ministry’s SOPs for containment and management of covid-19, and individual discipline in following oft disseminated covid appropriate behaviours, India shall be able to overcome the recent surge," said the health minister.

Dr V.K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, explained the global approach underlying population prioritization regarding vaccination. The same scientific and evidence-based approach has guided the government of India in its population age groups prioritization for COVID vaccination, he stated. He also detailed efforts to ramp up production of existing vaccines and also detailed the potency and timeline of vaccines undergoing clinical trials.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 131,968 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan—have shown a rise in covid daily new cases. 83.29% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652, while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 979,608. It now comprises 7.50% of the country's total positive cases. It is a net rise of 69,289 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala—cumulatively account for 73.24% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84% of the total active caseload of the country, the Union health ministry data showed. 780 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 92.82% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376) and Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths, according to Union health ministry data.

