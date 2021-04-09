Covid-19: Majority of cases among younger population 15-44 years, says govt data

According to the government, as on Thursday, India’s seven-day case growth rate (12.93%) is next only to the US and Brazil. Although the country was seeing an average growth rate of 5.37% in daily cases (as on 8 April 2021), the national case fatality ratio has declined to 1.28%. “The overall national recovery rate for India has declined to 91.22% in view of the ongoing surge situation. A high-test positivity rate is seen in Maharashtra (25%) and Chhattisgarh (14%). In many states, the proportion of RTPCR-RAT was not satisfactory, while testing capacity in the private sector is underutilized in many states," said Singh.

