West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in procuring additional medicines and Covid-19 vaccines for the state. Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said, "With the massive surge in Covid-19 cases across India, Government of West Bengal is taking all necessary steps to protect its people. I've reached out the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required. "

She further added, "I have also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements & step up their efforts at every level to deal with #COVID19 situation in WB. The Chief Secretary along with key officials will be doing a Press conference at 2PM to discuss the details of the plan."

Amidst an alarming increase in the Covid cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will discontinue her campaigns in Kolkata for the remaining three phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, informed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien.

"Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26 will be held. She slashed time for all her election rallies in all districts and is now restricted to just 30 minutes," Brien said in a tweet.

The poll-bound West Bengal reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

"There are 49,638 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, while with 28 new, deaths the death toll in the state has gone up to 10,568," the health department said.

