This state shuts schools for next 10 days due to rise in coronavirus cases

Amid a sharp increase in the new cases of Covid-19, the Government of Manipur has ordered the closure of all schools across the state till July 24. A notification issued by the Manipur government said, "As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15% in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24".

