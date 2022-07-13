This state shuts schools for next 10 days due to rise in coronavirus cases

India recorded 13,615 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus to 4,36,52,944
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 199 crore so far
Amid a sharp increase in the new cases of Covid-19, the Government of Manipur has ordered the closure of all schools across the state till July 24. A notification issued by the Manipur government said, "As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15% in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24".
Yesterday, Manipur reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state health bulletin informed. On Monday, the state reported 47 cases of coronavirus infections.
According to Manipur's Directorate of Health Services, the state witnessed 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 66,135 while the state has seen 57,264 recoveries. A total of 2,120 people have succumbed to Covid-19 so far in the state. The positivity rate stands at 15.6%.
Meanwhile, India recorded 13,615 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus to 4,36,52,944. While the death count climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The active cases increased to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.30% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50%, the Ministry said.
An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 199 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.
More than nine lakh vaccine doses were given on Tuesday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
A total of 99,752 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday taking the total precaution doses given in this age group to 72, 83,051 so far, according to the Health Ministry data.
So far over 3.76 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose while more than 6.07 crore adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years have been given the first dose.
India started the Covid vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.
The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against coronavirus from May 1 last year.
Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country started inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of the vaccine.
On April 10, the country began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
