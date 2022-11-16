Covid-19: Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says Govt

Covid-19: Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says Govt1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
However, the Centre suggested that passengers should preferably continue to use them
However, the Centre suggested that passengers should preferably continue to use them
As daily COVID infection counts continue to decrease, the Centre on Wednesday announced that face masks are no more compulsory during air travel. However, passengers should preferably use them, it further suggested.
As daily COVID infection counts continue to decrease, the Centre on Wednesday announced that face masks are no more compulsory during air travel. However, passengers should preferably use them, it further suggested.
The health ministry told the scheduled airlines, the latest decision has been taken in line with the government's policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.
The health ministry told the scheduled airlines, the latest decision has been taken in line with the government's policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.
"... the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said.
"... the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said.
It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.
It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.
Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory.
Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory.
As per the health ministry data, India in the last 24 hours reported 501 new coronavirus infections, a day after seeing the lowest drop of 474 cases since 6 April 2020.
As per the health ministry data, India in the last 24 hours reported 501 new coronavirus infections, a day after seeing the lowest drop of 474 cases since 6 April 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)