Covid-19 may adversely effect patients with brain cysts, say experts

“The symptoms of a brain cyst depend on the location and size of the cyst. Some small cysts may not show any symptoms but often become troublesome once they increase in size. Symptoms can either be because of the pressure put by a cyst on brain tissue or disruption of normal flow of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), a protective fluid that creates a cushion around the brain. Headache is the most common symptom of brain cysts; therefore, it is extremely important that if a chronic headache is accompanied by any other symptoms, one should consult a specialist. Other symptoms include nausea & vomiting, hearing loss, vision loss, facial pain, balance problems, dizziness, and seizures," said Dr Manish Vaish, director, department of neurosurgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital.