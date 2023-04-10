Covid-19 may have originated from humans, claims Chinese scientist2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:59 AM IST
- A Beijing University-based scientist found a similarity between genetic sequences of viral samples taken from Wuhan's seafood market and patients infected with coronavirus
A Chinese scientist has claimed that Covid-19 may have originated from humans. A Beijing University-based scientist found a similarity between genetic sequences of viral samples taken from Wuhan's seafood market and patients infected with coronavirus, suggesting that Covid may have originated from humans. Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Market was considered the ground zero site of the pandemic so far.
