Public buses and metro trains in Delhi will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers, sources said.

The decision was taken as states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing a surge in new COVID-19, according to sources.

On Monday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the DDMA, which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officers.

"Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks," they said.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had sent a proposal to the DDMA to allow people to travel standing up in public buses.

DTC and cluster buses are currently plying with full seating capacity in the national capital even as standing of passengers during travel is not allowed at present.

In metro trains, commuters can sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Also, standing riders have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, thus further reducing the carrying capacity of a coach.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 128 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

With the latest update in figures, authorities said, while the overall toll rose to 10,901, the number of cases went up to 6,38,028.

The new 128 cases came out of the 42,242 tests -- including 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests -- conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases Monday stood at 1,041, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said. On Sunday, 145 cases and two deaths were registered.





