Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid vaccination facility as India today expanded the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The Covid-19 vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at the private facilities.

The Central Government has capped the price of Covid vaccines at private hospitals at ₹250 per shot.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad said, "Modi ji had clearly said that our Covid warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us. To those who were questioning him, he has replied, 'I was waiting for my turn'. We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility."

The Union Minister further added: "Today, when turn of people above 60 years came, PM was the first to lead from the front. I want to tell the Opposition that you will have enough opportunities to do politics in elections & otherwise, can we not unite in efforts against Corona?"

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Over 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres.

The government has also specified 20 comorbidities among people between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. For example, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

