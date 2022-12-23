Covid-19 mock drills on the anvil1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:08 PM IST
Mandaviya will personally visit hospitals in Delhi to take stock of how the mock drills were being conducted.
NEW DELHI : Amid an explosion of covid-19 cases in China and a sharp rise in cases in the US, among other countries, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed state governments to conduct mock drills in all hospitals to ensure that covid-appropriate infrastructure is in place to ward off any threat of a fourth wave.