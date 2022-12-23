Covid-19 mock drills on the anvil

“We have directed for conducting mock drills across all health facilities and ensure operational readiness of covid dedicated facilities with focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. Mock drills will be conducted on Tuesday, 27 December." Mandaviya will personally visit hospitals in Delhi to take stock of how the mock drills were being conducted. “There has been decline in covid-19 cases in the country, with only five states accounting for 78% of the daily new cases reported as on date. But the constant rise in global daily average cases since the last six weeks with more than 576,000 cases on 21 December is a concern. Eight states and four UTs currently have zero reported active cases. There is also a week-on-week decline in the positivity rate," said a health ministry official.