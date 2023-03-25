COVID-19 mock drills to be held in India on 10-11 April

A gradual but sustained increase in trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country is being witnessed since mid-February 2023. As on date, most of the active COVID-19 cases in the country are largely being reported by a few States like Kerala (26.4%), Maharashtra (21.7%), Gujarat (13.9%), Karnataka (8.6% ) and Tamil Nadu (6.3%). While the rates of hospitalization and death due to the disease remains low, largely because of the significant coverage achieved in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates by all States/UTs, this gradual rise in cases needs reinvigorated public health actions to contain the surge.