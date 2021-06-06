OPEN APP
Covid-19: Monoclonal Antibody treatment begins at Delhi's LNJP hospital

Priced at ₹59,750 for a dose, the therapy has been earlier introduced in private hospitals Fortis Escorts, Moolchand, Apollo, Sir Gangaram, and Max Hospital
Priced at 59,750 for a dose, the therapy has been earlier introduced in private hospitals Fortis Escorts, Moolchand, Apollo, Sir Gangaram, and Max Hospital (Photo: ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 06:08 PM IST Shalini Bhardwaj, ANI

The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail used to treat mild to moderate 'high risk' patients who are Covid positive is now available at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) free of cost, Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director, LNJP hospital said

NEW DELHI : The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail used to treat mild to moderate "high risk" patients who are Covid positive is now available at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) free of cost.

"We have received a Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail— a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab. We have started using it in LNJP hospital. Now we will be able to provide the latest medicines for the Covid-19 patients. These are the monoclonal antibodies and they are very useful," said Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director, LNJP hospital.

"We will have first-time experience of these drug cocktails or antibody cocktails. Earlier patients were going to the private hospitals to get this treatment, but now the government has made a provision and we are giving it in LNJP. We are giving it free of cost."

Roche India and Cipla had announced the launch of the Antibody Cocktail in India last week. Priced at 59,750 for a dose, the therapy has been earlier introduced in private hospitals Fortis Escorts, Moolchand, Apollo, Sir Gangaram, and Max Hospital.

