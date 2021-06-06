Covid-19: Monoclonal Antibody treatment begins at Delhi's LNJP hospital

"We have received a Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail— a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab. We have started using it in LNJP hospital. Now we will be able to provide the latest medicines for the Covid-19 patients. These are the monoclonal antibodies and they are very useful," said Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director, LNJP hospital.

