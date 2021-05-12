Covid-19: Monuments, museums under ASI to remain closed till May 31

The Union Culture Ministry on Wednesday announced that all centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will continue to remain closed till May 31. The earlier order, which came out last month, had stated that the monuments would be closed for the public till May 15.

The ASI said in its order, "In continuation to the office order of April 15, 2021, all the centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI shall continue to remain closed due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation till May 31, 2021, or till further orders with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders."

An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and it was tweeted by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday.

These include 3,693 monuments and 50 museums.

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors and social distancing. The curbs were relaxed later in the year.

India's total active caseload of COVID-19 dipped to 37,04,099 on Wednesday and now comprises 15.87 per cent of the country's total positive cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, a net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

