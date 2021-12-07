Covid-19: Mumbai reports 2 more cases of Omicron; Maharashtra tally surges to 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that both the infected patients are fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic. A 37-year-old man, who landed in Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was found infected with Omicron along with one of his contacts - a 36-year-old female friend who arrived in the city from the US the same day. For now, the patients have been admitted to BMC-run Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Mumbai.