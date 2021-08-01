Mumbai for the first time after the end of the first wave of Covid-19 has less than 5,000 covid-19 cases in the city .

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with 4,972 active COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's active caseload has dropped below 5,000 for the first time since the first wave ended, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the health bulletin issued by Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 346 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, 444 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Saturday.

The total count of virus-infected people in the metropolis reached 7,34,781, including 7,11,517 recoveries.

The death toll in the city rose to 15,889 with the new deaths registered by the Health Department.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 97 per cent.

On Saturday, 34,202 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus.

A total of 81,52,639 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 6,959 cases while 7,467 patients recovered, a health official said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 63,03,715 and the death toll to 1,32,791. The count of recoveries now stands at 60,90,786, leaving the state with 76,755 active case

