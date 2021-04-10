Nagpur district today reported 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the covid-19 infection, taking the tally to 2,71,355 and the death toll to 5,706, an official said.

The number of people who were discharged during the day was 2,837, taking the recovery count in the district to 2,14,073, he added.

The active caseload in Nagpur is 51,576, the official said.

With 20,666 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 18,01,237.

Meanwhile, the weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge, has elicited a positive reponse from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

However, at some locations in the state, including some market areas in Mumbai, people were seen flouting social distancing and other norms by gathering at one place in large numbers.

The first weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The announcement about the weekend lockdown had been made on Sunday, when the state government also declared some other restrictions, like night curfew during the week days and prohibitory orders during the day time as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

