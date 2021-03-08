With over 16.9 lakh vaccine doses administered today, a total of 2.26 crore people have received their shots against Covid-19 virus.

These include 70,41,584 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 37,12,906 healthcare workers who have received the second dose; 67,73,081 frontline workers who took the first shot and 3,13,835 frontline workers who got the second.

Meanwhile, 41,85,274 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities also got their first shot.

On Monday, a total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm, the highest in one day since the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out in January.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, 35,700 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the start of the inoculation exercise on January 16, as per official data.

In the age bracket of 60 and above, 20,123 people were vaccinated while in the 45-59 years age group, 2,710 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Monday, 35,738 people received shots, the highest number of vaccinations done so far since the start of the exercise on January 16, according to official data.

Leader of the House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Narendra Chawla also "got his first jab of Covaxin" at Tilak Nagar Colony hospital on Monday, the SDMC said in a statement.

On Saturday, 33,287 people were vaccinated, out of which 17,288 were citizens in the age group of 60 years and above.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via