Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Nearly 28,000 people get vaccine shots in Delhi today

COVID-19: Nearly 28,000 people get vaccine shots in Delhi today

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the first 500,000 of the two million, is displayed that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP)
2 min read . 10:50 PM IST PTI

  • Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital

New Delhi: Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

New Delhi: Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Maharashtra: 8,998 new COVID-19 cases in a day,1,104 from Mumbai

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Mint Lite | US Police reform bill, Odisha forest fire, SpaceX & more

4 min read . 09:00 PM IST

COVID-19: Over 500 new cases in Karnataka in last 24 hours

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST

In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Maharashtra: 8,998 new COVID-19 cases in a day,1,104 from Mumbai

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Mint Lite | US Police reform bill, Odisha forest fire, SpaceX & more

4 min read . 09:00 PM IST

COVID-19: Over 500 new cases in Karnataka in last 24 hours

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

"Today, 27,959 people were vaccinated, out of which 14,328 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above," the official said.

On Wednesday, a total of 25,054 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens and 1,625 people in the age group of 45-59, had received the shots.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Thursday, he said.

The exercise on Thursday was carried out across 402 sites, as per data shared by officials.

TRENDING STORIES See All

About 69 per cent of people (11,344) turned up at private facilities and remaining 31 per cent (5159) at government facilities for vaccination, as per the data shared by officials.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Thursday, second doses were given to 4,809 people, the officials said, adding, 4,413 frontline workers and 2,234 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.