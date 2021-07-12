OPEN APP
Uttarakhand Police sent back as many as 4,000 vehicles looking to enter Mussoorie and Nainital last weekend. Tourists have been arriving en masse at tourist spots in the state after relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions last week.

With tourists rushing to hill stations in Uttarakhand, popular places like Mussourie, Nainital and Dhanaulti are crowded. Uttarakhand government has called for strict adherence to Covid protocols at tourist spots in the state, while police is trying to enforce social distancing norms.

Uttarakhand Police has set up additional checkpoints and barricades on the roads that lead to famous tourist spots in the state. Only those with required documents are being allowed to proceed.

"A clear message has been given to the tourists that if they are coming to Uttarakhand, RT-PCR test, registration, and a prior hotel booking are mandatory for everyone," Uttarakhand Police Headquarters Spokesperson DIG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

The DIG appealed to the tourists visiting Uttarakhand to go to places other than Mussoorie and Nainital. He said there are more tourist places in the state and the tourists should explore different places in the state to avoid unnecessary crowding at one place.

He added that tourists without registration, RT-PCR test and hotel booking will not be allowed to enter the state.

Uttarakhand has 1,094 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 8 AM on Monday.

