1 min read.Updated: 26 May 2021, 05:45 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer
White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says “we need to get to the bottom" of the origins of the pandemic pathogen and the World Health Organization and China need to do more to provide definitive answers for the global community.
The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans or whether it could have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, the city that saw the first outbreak.