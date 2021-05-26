Covid-19: 'Need to get to bottom' of virus origins, says White House adviser

Covid-19: 'Need to get to bottom' of virus origins, says White House adviser1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans
White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says “we need to get to the bottom" of the origins of the pandemic pathogen and the World Health Organization and China need to do more to provide definitive answers for the global community.
White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says “we need to get to the bottom" of the origins of the pandemic pathogen and the World Health Organization and China need to do more to provide definitive answers for the global community.
The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans or whether it could have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, the city that saw the first outbreak.
The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans or whether it could have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, the city that saw the first outbreak.
“We need a completely transparent process from China," Slavitt said at Tuesday's coronavirus task force briefing. Full assistance from the WHO is needed, and “we don't have that now."
Dr. Anthony Fauci said “many of us" feel like it was a natural occurrence, but “we don't know 100%" and it is imperative to investigate.
With inputs from PTI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!