Covid-19: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for people who are coming from regions where the Covid positivity rate is more than 3%. The decision was taken on Sunday, July 18. As per the official order, the RT-PCR report should not be older than four days.

Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.

Uttar Pradesh has continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases recently. Yesterday, the state reported 56 fresh Covid cases and seven deaths. UP's Covid caseload has surged to 17,07,847 while 22,721 have died due to the virus, so far.

Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, six cases each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj, and four from Lucknow, it said.

Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, six cases each were reported from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, five from Prayagraj, and four from Lucknow, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,866.

The total count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,260, the statement said.

