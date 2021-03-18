OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

A medic collects swab sample of a man for COVID- 19 test at Narahi after a pregnant woman was found positive for coronavirus in the area, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
A medic collects swab sample of a man for COVID- 19 test at Narahi after a pregnant woman was found positive for coronavirus in the area, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 09:24 PM IST Shirish B Pradhan, PTI

  • The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus
  • Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it

Nepal on Thursday decided to resume cross border transportation with India as the Himalayan nation’s COVID-19 cases significantly decreased.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Nepal’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) at the Prime Minister's Office at Singhadurbar, the centre’s secretary Khaga Raj Baral told reporters.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The CCMC meeting has decided to recommend to the Cabinet to resume cross-border transportation between Nepal and India via various 12 routes," Baral said.

However, passengers travelling by land routes are required to adhere to coronavirus protocols and produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test report conducted 72 hours before their journey.

The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population said the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 275,625 with 107 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the death of one person, the death toll reached 3,015.

So far, more than two million people have been tested in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court

Ambani security scare: two cars allegedly used by Waze seized

2 min read . 09:12 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A general view of a deserted road after authorities imposed a night curfew in the city from today, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Ahmedabad: Night curfew extended for one more hour amid Covid surge

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
AWS will also conduct faculty development programs for the personnel in-charge at these innovation labs

Atal Innovation Mission, AWS collaborate to accelerate Ed-tech entrepreneurship

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
A file photo of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra aims to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day: Health minister Rajesh Tope

1 min read . 08:43 PM IST

There are 1,000 active cases in the country, the ministry said, adding that 271,610 people have so far recovered. PTI SBP CPS AKJ CPS

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout