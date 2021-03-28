The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic appears to be advancing swiftly across the country with several states registering a big spike in the number of cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. "Six states--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states," the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Covid-19 restrictions: What Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat are doing

Maharashtra

1) Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Maharashtra government has tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the state till April 15.

Public places like beaches and gardens will remain to remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of ₹1000 per head.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined ₹1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract ₹500 fine while the same is ₹1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.

In an official notification, the government announced the same.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

2) Strict, lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in districts such as Beed, Latur and Osmanabad.

3) Lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra from March 24 to 31.

4) Lockdown has been imposed in the city of Nanded from March 25 to April 4.

5) Aurangabad lockdown during the night has been imposed till April 4.

6) Social gatherings of all kinds have been banned till April 30 across the state.

7) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states.

"From April 1 onwards, people entering Gujarat from other states will have to mandatorily show a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours)," Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, Gujarat.

In the last few days, Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus with Ahmedabad and Surat being the worst affected.

Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday capped the maximum number of attendants for wedding celebrations in closed spaces at 100 across the national capital. As per a statement, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding celebration in open spaces is now 200.

"ln closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of facemasks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," a statement from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

Earlier, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space was 200 while no limit existed for open spaces.

Additionally, no more than 50 people can gather at funeral-related events. These orders will remain in force till April 30.

In an earlier order, celebrations and gatherings at public places and religious sites in the Capital are banned for Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat.

DDMA has also said that people arriving at the airport, train stations and bus terminals will be randomly tested. “All district disaster management authorities shall conduct random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from the states where Covid-19 cases are increasing, at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT) and other alighting points (for private buses) in NCT of Delhi," the order stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via