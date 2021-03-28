Covid-19 new restrictions: What Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat are doing

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic appears to be advancing swiftly across the country with several states registering a big spike in the number of cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. "Six states--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states," the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.