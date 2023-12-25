Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  COVID-19 news: India sees 628 fresh cases, active caseload at 4,054

COVID-19 news: India sees 628 fresh cases, active caseload at 4,054

PTI

India recorded 628 new COVID-19 cases and the active caseload is at 4,054.

A health worker injects a man with a shot of the Inavac vaccine for Covid-19 at the Jakarta provincial health office on December 19, 2023, during a vaccination campaign held to administer a fifth precautionary vaccine dose amid concerns that Covid-19 cases could spike during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Covid-19 coronavirus (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Covid LIVE updates

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read: JN.1 Covid strain: Do we need a new vaccine? Ex-AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria, ‘Need a new jab that…’

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

