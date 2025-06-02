COVID-19 update, June 2: 4 new deaths in India, active toll nears 4,000 — latest updates

COVID-19 news, June 2 updates: As of 8 am today, India's active COVID-19 cases now stand at 3,961, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on June 2, 2025.

The daily bulletin also noted that 203 new cases were added to the official tally on June 1, taking the total near 4,000. Further, overall, since January 2025, the death toll due to COVID-19 is at 32, with five new deaths reported on June 1 (Sunday), it added.

Latest Updates — 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala each reported one COVID-19 death since Sunday (June 1).

Delhi reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases in the national capital to 483.

In Kerala, active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,435, with 35 new cases reported since Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the active case count to 506.

In West Bengal, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state's active cases to 331.

‘Centre fully prepared…’ says MoS for Health Speaking to ANI on May 30 (Friday), Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

“Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers,” Jadhav told ANI.

He added that the infrastructure developed during the earlier COVID-19 waves has been reviewed and that preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality.

“We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid,” he added.

Karnataka issues circular — Details Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular asking government and private schools to take precautions regarding students health, in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the state, ANI reported.

It has directed the follows: