Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Amritsar

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418. (ANI)

