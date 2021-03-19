Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Amritsar

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Amritsar

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
1 min read . 05:43 AM IST Staff Writer

Amritsar: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Amritsar as a precautionary measure against the virus.

The city reported 230 fresh cases of COVID-19 on March 18.

"The Chief Minister has ordered a curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Parvesh Chopra.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in Amritsar said their businesses are adversely affected due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418. (ANI)

