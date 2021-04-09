COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in UP's Muzaffarnagar from Apr 10 to 18

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in UP's Muzaffarnagar from Apr 10 to 181 min read . 10:53 PM IST
- District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the night curfew will be imposed from April 10 to 18
Muzaffarnagar: Amid an upswing in COVID-19 cases, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the district from April 10 to 18.
However, officials involved with essential services will be exempted from the curfew that will be in force from 9 PM to 5 AM.
District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the night curfew will be imposed from April 10 to 18.
The movement of people will be strictly prohibited from 10 PM to 5 AM. However, officials involved in essential services will be exempted from the curfew, she said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar climbed to 9,522 on Friday as 134 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 115 with one more fatality, according to officials.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
