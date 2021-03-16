Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, authorities said a night curfew will be imposed in Punjab's Rupnagar district until further notice. The night curfew will be from 11 pm - 5 am.

Several districts in the state including Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala and others have alreadyimposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread.

On Monday, there was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab as 1,843 fresh infections pushed the tally to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin issued. The number of active cases also increased from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday. Jalandhar reported a maximum 372 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 238, Ludhiana 226, Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each, and Amritsar 147.

The recovery count reached 1,81,532 after 1,399 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, the bulletin said. There are 26 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 258 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 53,93,825 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu instructed all civil surgeons to motivate COVID-19 patients for early treatment at the health facilities.

In an official statement here, the minister said it was found that in 77.90% COVID-19 cases, patients visit hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage which is a major cause of high case fatality rate of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)





