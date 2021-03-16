Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Punjab's Rupnagar district

On Monday, there was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab as 1,843 fresh infections pushed the tally to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin issued. The number of active cases also increased from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday. Jalandhar reported a maximum 372 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 238, Ludhiana 226, Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each, and Amritsar 147.