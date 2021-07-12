Andhra Pradesh government has decided to retain the night curfew for some more time in the state. This means all non-essential movement and activities will remain prohibited between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Shops and other establishments have been allowed to operate from 6 AM to 9 PM. Prohibitory orders will come into effect from 10 PM everyday. The government has also decided to strictly enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC during curfew relaxation hours to minimise crowding.

Even in the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the Covid positivity rate is still higher than five per cent, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts.

Wearing of face masks, especially in business establishments and markets, will be vigorously enforced, Andhra Pradesh government said.

During a high-level Covid-19 review meeting in Amravati on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure the coronavirus control measures were scrupulously implemented.

"Everyone in shops and business establishments, be it the staff or customers, should necessarily wear facial masks. Impose heavy fines on shopkeepers where this is violated. If required, order closure of such shops for 2-3 days," the Chief Minister said.

A release from the CMO said a special WhatsApp number would be floated where people can report mask violations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics