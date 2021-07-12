Covid-19: Night curfew to continue in Andhra Pradesh; shops to run till 9 PM

Premium CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure the coronavirus control measures were scrupulously implemented.

04:17 PM IST

Even in the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the infection positivity rate is still over five per cent, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts