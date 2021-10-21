On the day India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore anti-Covid jabs , the health ministry said that nine states and Union Territories have given the first dose to all its adult population.

In addition to this, it said, 75% of the eligible population across the country have been partially vaccinated. Further, more than 31% of the population has been administered both the doses.

So far, all adult people in nine states and union territories – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli – have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat of administering 100 crore doses, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a visionary.

On the occasion, he also launched a song and a film describing the efforts that went behind the launch of the world's largest Covid inoculation programme.

The Union Health minister launched the song and the film at the iconic Red Fort where the country's largest khadi tricolour, weighing around 1,400 kg, has been displayed.

The same tricolour (225 feet by 150 feet) was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti at Leh.

"Today India created history. It's a story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp'. 100 crore vaccine is a story of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Mandaviya said at the event.

The song has been sung by singer Kailash Kher.

To mark the milestone on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise, a series of events have also been lined up.

The Archaeological Survey of India will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark the milestone which will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

