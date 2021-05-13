COVID-19: No Covaxin for 18-44 yrs age group in Delhi from today, says AAP MLA

The AAP MLA further explained that Delhi received only 1.5 lakh doses for Covaxin and 6,67,690 doses of Covishield for the age group of 18-44 years. For this, a fresh consignment arrived on Tuesday evening, which had 2,67,690 doses of Covishield for those between 18-44 years of age. With this, the total number of vaccines received for the 18-44 age group now has increased to 8,17,000. Out of these, 3,82,000 vaccine doses have been utilised and 4,35,000 vials are left for the vaccination drive of next few days.