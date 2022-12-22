Covid-19: No curbs on Christmas celebrations, Gangasagar mela, says Bengal CM

Covid-19: No curbs on Christmas celebrations, Gangasagar mela, says Bengal CM2 min read . 09:36 PM IST
- The current Covid-19 positivity rate in Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases. On Tuesday, the state reported seven new cases.
West Bengal will not impose any new Covid curbs, especially during the upcoming Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.
West Bengal will not impose any new Covid curbs, especially during the upcoming Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.
The West Bengal Chief Minister said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state.
The West Bengal Chief Minister said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state.
"We are monitoring all these. We have set up a committee also to take care of everything," she said.
"We are monitoring all these. We have set up a committee also to take care of everything," she said.
Banerjee said that the annual Gangasagar Mela (fair), which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India, will be held in January adhering to health safety guidelines as in 2020 and 2021.
Banerjee said that the annual Gangasagar Mela (fair), which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India, will be held in January adhering to health safety guidelines as in 2020 and 2021.
"If it (resurgence of Covid) happens, we will take precautions accordingly," she told reporters after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.
"If it (resurgence of Covid) happens, we will take precautions accordingly," she told reporters after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.
Banerjee said that she and Bose discussed the Covid-19 situation, among other issues, in the context of the advent of Omicron BF.7, a new variant of the virus.
Banerjee said that she and Bose discussed the Covid-19 situation, among other issues, in the context of the advent of Omicron BF.7, a new variant of the virus.
She said the situation is being closely monitored.
She said the situation is being closely monitored.
Asked whether people will be advised to adhere to any Covid-related restrictions during Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, she said that it will be addressed if the spread of the virus is detected here.
Asked whether people will be advised to adhere to any Covid-related restrictions during Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, she said that it will be addressed if the spread of the virus is detected here.
Banerjee said that with the new variant having been detected in two states already, it may not take time to reach Bengal also.
Banerjee said that with the new variant having been detected in two states already, it may not take time to reach Bengal also.
"We thought Corona has ended, but it is (again) infecting people, mainly in China," she said.
"We thought Corona has ended, but it is (again) infecting people, mainly in China," she said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat on Wednesday, enquired why one of the reporters was wearing masks, which has become a rarity in the state, and cabinet minister Arup Biswas subsequently informed her that cases were on the rise in China.
Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat on Wednesday, enquired why one of the reporters was wearing masks, which has become a rarity in the state, and cabinet minister Arup Biswas subsequently informed her that cases were on the rise in China.
"Is there a new variant of coronavirus in China? But they (China) have not imposed anything (restriction). I will ask the health department to keep a tab on the situation," she said.
"Is there a new variant of coronavirus in China? But they (China) have not imposed anything (restriction). I will ask the health department to keep a tab on the situation," she said.
Turning to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, she said, "Set up a team of experts to monitor the situation. The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue."
Turning to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, she said, "Set up a team of experts to monitor the situation. The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue."
Since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, West Bengal reported 21,532 deaths. According to the state health department, 20,96,981 people have recovered from the infection till December 20 this year.
Since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, West Bengal reported 21,532 deaths. According to the state health department, 20,96,981 people have recovered from the infection till December 20 this year.
The current Covid-19 positivity rate in Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.
The current Covid-19 positivity rate in Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.
On Tuesday, the state reported seven new cases.
On Tuesday, the state reported seven new cases.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)