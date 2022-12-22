Covid-19: No entry for tourists in Taj Mahal without prior testing

Agra's Taj Mahal has been put on high alert amid rising cases of coronavirus cases globally. District Health Information Officer in Agra informed that the popular tourist destination has been put on alert considering it is frequented by large number of tourists.
The move comes after China, US, Brazil, South Korea, and Japan reported high number of coronavirus cases. China hospitals have been reported to be overcrowded with Covid-19 patients.
The District Health Information Officer informed that domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the world heritage and therefore they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit.
Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra) said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors."
India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data updated on 22 December showed. This slight rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.
As per the Ministry's data, the active cases has now declined to 3,402 from 3,408. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore while the death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told all members of Parliament to help spread community awareness about the pandemic and the need to remain alert.
Mandaviya told Parliament that India has started randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for coronavirus
In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks, sanitisers, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.
